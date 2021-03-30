Menu

Sports
March 30 2021 8:32pm
01:52

March 2021 Coach of the Month: Reece Cretton

Global Winnipeg’s coach of the month for March 2021 is St. James Canadiens U15 ‘AA’ hockey head coach Reece Cretton. Global’s Marek Tkach reports.

