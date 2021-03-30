Sports March 30 2021 8:32pm 01:52 March 2021 Coach of the Month: Reece Cretton Global Winnipeg’s coach of the month for March 2021 is St. James Canadiens U15 ‘AA’ hockey head coach Reece Cretton. Global’s Marek Tkach reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7730306/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7730306/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?