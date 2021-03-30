The Morning Show March 30 2021 11:00am 05:52 Canadian singer-songwriter Forest Blakk performs ‘If You Love Her’ Canadian singer-songwriter Forest Blakk joined The Morning Show for a TMS Couchella Concert to perform his hit single, ‘If You Love Her.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7728390/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7728390/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?