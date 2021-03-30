Global News at 10 Regina March 30 2021 10:06am 01:37 Calls for more transitional homes for Saskatchewan inmates Correctional facilities tend to conjure up images of shackles and jail cells, but they don’t always fit the mold of the typical jail setting. ‘My saving grace’: Calls for more transitional homes for Saskatchewan inmates <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7728214/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7728214/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?