Global News Morning Montreal
March 30 2021 8:30am
04:32

Documentary explores bipolar disorder

Filmmaker Hugo Rozon chronicles his experience with bipolar disorder in an award winning documentary. He joins Global’s Kim Sullivan to talk about his journey.

