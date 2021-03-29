Crime March 29 2021 10:59pm 02:04 Woman involved in alleged abduction located in good health: Peel Police A woman involved in an allegedly abduction in Peel Region has been found safe. As Erica Vella reports, Peel police are still looking for the suspect. Woman allegedly kidnapped from Brampton home found safe, suspect outstanding: police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7727846/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7727846/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?