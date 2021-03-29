Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 29 2021 10:10am
04:30

Taking movie night to the next level at home

Today may be a good day to bundle up and catch a movie with the family. Celebrity designer
Jo Alcorn joins Global News Morning with creative ways to enjoy movie night.

Advertisement

Video Home