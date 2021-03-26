Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 26 2021 9:59pm
01:04

Bystanders save man who slipped into Lynn Canyon water

A Langley man is being called a hero by North Vancouver district fire fighters – for saving a man from drowning near Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon Friday.

