Global News at 10 Regina
March 26 2021 6:12pm
01:51

Religion a source of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, according to USask researcher

A theologian in Regina says many church members ask him if Catholics can receive COVID-19 vaccines — and if the vaccines are connected to abortion.

