Crime
March 26 2021 4:06pm
00:41

RCMP respond after Courtenay man allegedly shoots at SPCA officer

Police descended on a rural Courtenay, B.C., area Thursday afternoon, after a man allegedly fired a rifle at a BC SPCA officer. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

