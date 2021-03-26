Menu

Global News at Noon BC
March 26 2021 2:32pm
04:08

Tech Talk: the latest in desktop computing

Get Connected Media’s Mike Agerbo shows what’s new in desktop computing, including a high-powered processor from Intel that’s ideal for gaming.

