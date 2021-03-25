Menu

The Morning Show
March 25 2021 10:44am
03:46

Will we need ‘vaccination passports’ to travel? Expert answers your questions

President of Travel Secure Inc. Marty Firestone answers your travel questions as more Canadians get vaccinated and airlines get ready to take flight.

