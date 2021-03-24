Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 24 2021 9:00pm
01:54

B.C. tourism industry concerned about proposed U.S. cruise ship law

The B.C. tourism industry is worried about a proposed U.S. law that would allow cruise ships bound for Alaska to bypass B.C. altogether. Grace Ke reports.

