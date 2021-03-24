Global News Hour at 6 BC March 24 2021 9:00pm 01:54 B.C. tourism industry concerned about proposed U.S. cruise ship law The B.C. tourism industry is worried about a proposed U.S. law that would allow cruise ships bound for Alaska to bypass B.C. altogether. Grace Ke reports. Concerns raised about proposed Alaska cruise ship legislation that could cost B.C. millions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7718007/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7718007/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?