bc coronavirus
March 24 2021 6:24pm
01:10

Premier Horgan says province considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Premier John Horgan says B.C. is looking to follow Saskatchewan’s lead in amending labour codes to allow time off for workers to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

