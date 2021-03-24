Menu

March 24 2021 2:24pm
01:14

Accessible Volt Hockey for children with disabilities in Alberta

Variety – the Children’s Charity of Alberta has launched Volt hockey, giving kids with special needs a chance to play the game with specially designed hockey chairs.

