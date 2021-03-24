Menu

Canada
March 24 2021 10:37am
00:33

Dump truck driver charged after pushing mini cooper onto Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police say the driver of a dump truck has been charged after it collided with a mini cooper, pushing it up and onto the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday.

