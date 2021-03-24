Menu

Crime

Driver charged after dump truck pushes mini cooper along Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video: 'Dump truck driver charged after pushing mini cooper onto Gardiner Expressway' Dump truck driver charged after pushing mini cooper onto Gardiner Expressway
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police say the driver of a dump truck has been charged after it collided with a mini cooper, pushing it up and onto the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday.

The driver of a dump truck has been charged after it collided with a mini cooper, pushing it up onto and along the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday, Toronto police say.

“The driver of this Mini was lucky to escape with minor injuries after being pushed for over half a kilometre up an on-ramp and onto the Gardiner Expressway yesterday,” const. Scott Matthews tweeted on Tuesday.

The collision took place just before 10 a.m. at the westbound on-ramp at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Jarvis Street.

Read more: Ontario drivers face higher auto insurance premiums, even in a pandemic

A video posted by Matthews from TikTok user @401_dah_sarponch shows the dump truck pushing the sideways mini cooper at what appears to be a high speed up the on-ramp and along the Gardiner, leaving a heavy cloud of dust in its wake.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update on Wednesday, Sgt. Murray Campbell said the dump truck was flagged down by passing motorists.

Campbell said the driver of the mini cooper was assessed at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

The driver of the dump truck was charged with several driving and commercial motor vehicle offences, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are not clear at this time.

