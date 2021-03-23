Menu

Border
March 23 2021 9:07pm
01:58

Dealing with a cross-border relationship

It’s been one year since international border restrictions came into effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Global’s Amber McGuckin reports, the impacts are still being felt by many here in Manitoba.

