Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 23 2021 6:11pm
02:01

Health-care workers in Scarborough call for more COVID-19 vaccine doses

There’s an urgent appeal for more vaccines in Scarborough from frontline health-care workers anxious about the third wave. Caryn Lieberman reports.

