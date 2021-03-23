Global News at 5:30 Toronto March 23 2021 6:11pm 02:01 Health-care workers in Scarborough call for more COVID-19 vaccine doses There’s an urgent appeal for more vaccines in Scarborough from frontline health-care workers anxious about the third wave. Caryn Lieberman reports. COVID-19: Health-care workers call for more vaccine doses to be allocated to Scarborough <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7714959/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7714959/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?