Global News at 10 Regina March 22 2021 8:18pm 02:01 Rogers promises better rural internet, consumer and advocate want options Rogers announced it will create a $1 billion fund for rural connectivity if the government allows it to buy Shaw. An advocate warns what it could mean for rural Canadians. Rogers promises better rural internet; consumers and advocates want options <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7712925/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7712925/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?