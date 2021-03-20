Menu

anti-mask
March 20 2021 8:27pm
01:37

Hundreds gather in Kelowna for anti-restriction protest

Around 700 people gathered on Saturday in Kelowna to protest against the government’s COVID-19 restrictions and health orders. They were calling it a freedom rally.

