Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
March 19 2021 12:57pm
02:04

COVID-19: Manitoba looking to expand vaccine sites, premier talks weekly capacity

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Health Minister Heather Stefanson on Friday provided an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, with Stefanson saying they were looking to increase the number of mass vaccination sites to up to 13 and Pallister explaining they could get up to 4,000 doses administered weekly but would start slow to “work out any kinks.” He expects about 1,400 doses will occur in the first week, though it could be higher.

Advertisement

Video Home