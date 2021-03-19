Menu

Covid19
March 19 2021 12:06pm
01:19

Dr. Brent Roussin and MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee get COVID-19 Vaccination

Dr. Brent Roussin and MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee were inoculated against COVID-19 Friday.

Video Home