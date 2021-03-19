COVID-19 March 19 2021 10:53am 02:36 Silver Heights Restaurant owner upset over response to possible COVID-19 exposure The owner of Silver Heights Restaurant and Lounge says he’s been ‘blacklisted’ after the province posted about a potential COVID-19 exposure at his business. Silver Heights restaurant ‘blacklisted’ after Manitoba health officials report <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7706801/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7706801/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?