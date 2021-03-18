Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
March 18 2021 11:13pm
01:58

Saskatchewan Rattlers hoping for rebound year as 2021 roster takes shape

After winning just one game in the 2020 CEBL Summer Series the Saskatchewan Rattlers are confident they will have a team capable of competing for a title in 2021.

