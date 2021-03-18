Menu

Canada
March 18 2021 6:34pm
01:03

Alberta to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all eligible ages in Phase 2A

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces that all Albertans eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 2A can book appointments starting Monday.

