Global News Morning Toronto
March 18 2021 10:40am
05:01

Could children be vaccinated this year? Doctor answers your questions

Dr. Nisha Thampi, pediatric diseases physician at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, talks about plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children in Canada.

