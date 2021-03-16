Menu

Politics
March 16 2021 2:04pm
01:16

‘It’s the best present I’ve ever given the mayor’: Doug Ford stands by 2018 decision to slash Toronto city council in half

When asked what he’s hoping for out of Tuesday’s Supreme Court hearing regarding slashing Toronto city council by half in 2018, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he’s heard no disagreements from any councillors about his move and stands by his decision to make the council operate more efficiently, in his view. “It’s the best present I’ve ever given the mayor,” said Ford, adding this is a joke he’d make with Toronto Mayor John Tory.

