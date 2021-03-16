Canada March 16 2021 1:29pm 03:17 Coronavirus: Manitoba’s tourism, hospitality sector gets $8M in relief Manitoba’s tourism and hospitality sector will see $8 million in new funding for COVID-19 relief, Premier Brian Pallister announced Tuesday. Manitoba’s tourism, hospitality sector to see $8M in COVID-19 relief <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7699795/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7699795/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?