Coronavirus: Young Canadians with rare diseases feeling impact of pandemic

In the backyard of their home in Horseshoe Valley, north of Barrie, Ont., smiling three-year-old Josef Gortnar is proudly pushing his big sister on the swings. She is one of around 15 Canadians with CL2 Batten Disease, an inherited nervous system disorder – one her brother Josef also shares. No specific treatment is available to cure it, but treatments exist to manage the symptoms. It’s been a long, difficult journey for the family since the children were diagnosed, and the COVID-19 pandemic has not helped.