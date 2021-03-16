Menu

Entertainment
March 16 2021 6:44am
06:44

From Hali to Hollywood – Local Filmmaker gets Oscar Nod

We chat with Halifax native Ben Proudfoot after his Breakwater Studios production “A Concerto is a Conversation” was nominated for best documentary short film for the 2021 Academy Awards.

