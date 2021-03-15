Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
March 15 2021 8:19pm
02:00

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lethbridge and South zone

Lethbridge continues to be one of the worst cities in the entire province for active case rates of COVID-19 and it’s really impacting local schools. Quinn Campbell reports.

Advertisement

Video Home