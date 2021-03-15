Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 15 2021 4:05pm
02:34

ALS patients go to great lengths for treatment

Community reporter Michael Newman shares the story of a B.C. man living with ALS and the lengths he and other ALS patients are willing to go to get access to clinical trials out of the province.

