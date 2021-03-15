Global News Morning BC March 15 2021 4:05pm 02:34 ALS patients go to great lengths for treatment Community reporter Michael Newman shares the story of a B.C. man living with ALS and the lengths he and other ALS patients are willing to go to get access to clinical trials out of the province. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7697951/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7697951/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?