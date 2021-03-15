Menu

All-season tires
March 15 2021 1:20pm
01:45

Quebecers can now switch over to summer tires but should they?

As of March 15, Quebec drivers can make the switch back to summer or all-season tires. But as Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports, authorities are urging motorists to be patient.

