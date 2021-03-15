Menu

Potholes
March 15 2021 9:52am
03:45

Michael Cantor on Winnipeg’s annual pothole season

Winnipeg’s pothole season has arrived, but it’s not as bad as in previous years thanks to a couple of factors. Global Winnipeg’s Gabrielle Marchand speaks with the city’s Michael Cantor.

