Traffic

Pothole season is here, but Winnipeg seeing less road damage than usual

By Sam Thompson Global News
Click to play video 'Michael Cantor on Winnipeg’s annual pothole season' Michael Cantor on Winnipeg’s annual pothole season
Winnipeg's pothole season has arrived, but it's not as bad as in previous years thanks to a couple of factors.

It’s an inevitability in Winnipeg each spring: pothole season.

According to the city’s manager of streets maintenance, however, the city’s roads aren’t quite as bad this year — thanks in part to the weather.

Michael Cantor told Global News the city fills an average of 170,000 potholes annually, but this year so far, it’s only filled 6,000.

“So far it seems like we got about 20 per cent less potholes than last year, and I think part of it is because we had a relatively dry winter,” he said.

“Every year is a little bit different — it fluctuates. It may be because less drivers are reporting them on the roads, but overall this year is about 20 per cent less than an average year.”

Read more: No significant drop in potholes in Winnipeg during COVID-19, fewer reports though, city says

Story continues below advertisement

 

Right now, as Winnipeg is still experiencing some below-freezing temperatures, city workers are plugging the holes temporarily, with a permanent solution to come when things heat up.

“At this time of the year, because we don’t have any access to hot asphalt, we use cold mix. It’s a mix designed to be used during the winter,” said Cantor.

“We’ll come back to some potholes and patch them permanently with hot mix in May and June, once we can access the hot asphalt.”

Click to play video 'Winnipeg potholes: avoid them to avoid vehicle damage' Winnipeg potholes: avoid them to avoid vehicle damage
Winnipeg potholes: avoid them to avoid vehicle damage – Apr 9, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
