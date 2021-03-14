Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
March 14 2021 1:37pm
06:26

Stepping out of your wine comfort zone

When it comes to wine, many have a tendency to stick with what’s familiar. Gurvinder Bhatia has some recommendations to get outside your comfort zone.

Advertisement

Video Home