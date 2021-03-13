Menu

Canada
March 13 2021 7:57pm
01:52

Horse racing no more at Prairieland Park

Prairieland Park announced the permanent cancellation of horse racing at Marquis Downs. Those involved with the local horse racing industry held a rally on Saturday to fight to keep racing in Saskatchewan.

