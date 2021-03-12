Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 12 2021 9:28pm
01:55

Alberta NDP leads UCP in voter intention

A new Angus Reid survey has found the opposition NDP under Rachel Notley now leads Jason Kenney’s UCP “by the slightest of margins in vote intention.” Tom Vernon reports.

