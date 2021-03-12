Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
March 12 2021 6:46pm
01:45

1 year of COVID-19: How Global Saskatchewan’s news coverage has changed

Global Saskatchewan journalists reflect on the evolution of pandemic news coverage.

