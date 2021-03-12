California March 12 2021 4:04pm 00:47 B.C. premier talks daylight saving time John Horgan answers the yearly question about whether B.C. should eliminate daylight saving time. Is this the last year we will need to “spring forward”? <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7693745/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7693745/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?