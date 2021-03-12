Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 12 2021 9:41pm
01:37

Permanent daylight saving time stalled

As British Columbians prepare to ‘spring ahead’, it looks like the push to make daylight saving time permanent has stalled. Paul Johnson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home