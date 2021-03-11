Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
March 11 2021 6:53pm
02:29

Dr. Hinshaw addresses concerns over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw addresses concerns over the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that have caused some European countries to temporarily suspend use of the product.

Advertisement

Video Home