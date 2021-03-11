Pallister commits to recommendations laid out in Wall Report

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister on Thursday said the province will respond to all of the recommendations set forth by the Wall Report, and will bring those responses back to the all-party standing committee on crown corporations of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly. The review by former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall delved into the construction of the Bipole III transmission line and the Keeyask generating station, and the review of the Manitoba Hydro projects found that a lack of government oversight led to cost overruns and a large increase in debt.