Brian Pallister to discuss Manitoba Hydro projects

Manitoba’s premier is expected to discuss Manitoba Hydro projects Thursday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

What exactly Pallister is planning to discuss wasn’t clear in an invite sent to media earlier in the day Thursday.

The invitation only says the premier’s topic will be “Strengthening accountability on major Manitoba Hydro projects.”

