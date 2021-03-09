Menu

Economy
March 9 2021 10:16am
Market and Business Report Mar 9 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault fills us in on tech stocks that are bouncing back today, why Crypto currency is on the move, as well as the gains in Baidu and A Children’s Place.

