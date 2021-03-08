Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
March 8 2021 7:13pm
01:26

300+ patients waiting to see Saskatoon psychiatrists

A letter to Saskatoon family doctor said the system has a backlog of patients seeking referrals for mental illness. The pool system said only one nurse handles the referrals.

