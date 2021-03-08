Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
March 8 2021 8:21am
04:01

Montreal filmmaker releases new movie

Montreal filmmaker Philippe Falardeau wrote and directed his latest movie, “My Salinger Year” starring Sigourney Weaver. He joins Global’s Kim Sullivan to talk about the film.

Advertisement

Video Home