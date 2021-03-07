Global News Morning BC March 7 2021 2:59pm 04:52 Cooking 101: Penne Arribiata Caren McSherry, from Gourmet Warehouse, shares one of her family favourite pasta recipes, that will make a great comfort food dish. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7682455/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7682455/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?