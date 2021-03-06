Global News at 10 Regina March 6 2021 7:12pm 01:56 Sask. harm reductions advocates pitch more options to make drug use safer Global News spoke to Saskatchewan harm reduction advocates about options beyond overdose prevention sites that could make drug use safer. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7681789/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7681789/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?