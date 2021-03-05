Menu

ben klick
March 5 2021 8:56pm
01:48

West Kelowna country artist records debut album

Ben Klick has become a familiar name on concert lineups across the Okanagan and now the West Kelowna country artist is working on his debut album titled A Life Worth Living. Sydney Morton reports

