ben klick March 5 2021 8:56pm 01:48 West Kelowna country artist records debut album Ben Klick has become a familiar name on concert lineups across the Okanagan and now the West Kelowna country artist is working on his debut album titled A Life Worth Living. Sydney Morton reports